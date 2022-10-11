Services for Raymond Kent Ingram, 60, of Austin will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Corinth Cemetery in Buckholts with the Rev. Chase Bowers officiating.
Mr. Ingram died Thursday, Oct. 6, in Austin.
He was born August 4, 1962, in Jacksonville, Ill., to Wayne and Nancey Ingram. He was a graduate of Temple High School class of 1980. He was a message therapist and personal trainer.
Survivors include his parents; and two brothers, Roger Ingram and Larry Ingram.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.