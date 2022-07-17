ROCKDALE — Services for Nettilee R. Korenek, 88, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo, Deacon Gus Coelho and Deacon Don Sims officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Korenek died Wednesday, July 13, in Taylor.
She was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Witting to Edmund J. and Lena Spies Perrard. She attended school in Weimar. She married Ike G. Korenek in 1957. She was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ladies Alter Society and New Salem EEA Club. She was a hall manager at KC Hall in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Debra Ann Korenek; and a son, Joseph Charles Korenek.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Korenek and Alan Korenek, both of Rockdale; a daughter, Teresa Shaw of Corpus Christi; a brother, Roy Lee Perrard; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.