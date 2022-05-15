Dobbin Preece
Dobbin Preece, 82 of Troy, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Dobbin was born on June 22, 1939, to Delmar Preece and Bernice Ratliff-Preece in Belton, Texas. He married Betty Lois Preece in 1958, and together they raised three boys. He spent over 60 years with Lois and “the boys”. He taught them work ethics, how to hunt and fish, and how to ride. He loved his family. He loved it when he became “Pa”. He loved to spend time telling stories and remembering good times. He talked about his rodeo days and gave good advice to all the young ones that wanted to learn. Dobbin was a member of the Bell County Cowboy and Cowgirl Hall of Fame; an organization keeping the rodeo life and the rodeo cowboy alive in Bell County. Dobbin was an owner of Preece Construction, Inc.
Dobbin is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar Preece and Bernice Ratliff-Preece; wife, Betty Lois Preece; sisters, Barbara Melton, and Zona Kelly; and son, Keith Preece.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his sister, Pansy Randolph; sons, Seth Preece and wife, Karen, Bob Preece and wife, Wendy, and Shane Preece and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Chance Preece, Pansy Pajestka, Jackie DeWald, Pecos Preece, Pistol Preece, Kendall Preece, and Sadie Preece; and 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bell County Cowboy and Cowgirl Hall of Fame at BCCHOF, PO Box 1096, Belton, Texas 76513.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, May 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary