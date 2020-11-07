WACO — Services for Doyle Wayne Traylor, 84, of Dallas and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas.
Mr. Traylor died Oct. 28.
He was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Galveston to Gertrude and Terry Traylor. He graduated from Temple High School in 1953. He worked for Southwestern Life Insurance Co. and Prime Lending.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Bradley Traylor; a son, Kyle Traylor; a daughter, Cindy Terrell; a stepson, Brad Francis; two stepdaughters, Rebecca Kloc and Brenda Miller; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Acremation in Waco is in charge of arrangements.