Jane Heitman
Jane Heitman, 86, of Cameron, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023. Services will be held Wednesday, March 15, at First Methodist Church, Cameron, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Mark Porterfield officiating. Private burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, March 15, 1-2 p.m., at the church.
Mrs. Heitman was born August 21, 1936 in Milam County, to James and Gladys (Burgess) Belt. She was a 1954 graduate of Milano High School. She married Joe Lee Heitman on March 8, 1958 and they made their home in Cameron. Jane always wanted to be a homemaker and mother and she excelled at it. She was a wonderful decorator, especially during the holidays, and an excellent cook. Pinto beans, spaghetti and homemade French fries were some of her family’s favorites. She was kind, funny, a good conversationalist and never without her lipstick. In retirement, Jane and Joe Lee spent their time mostly together, enjoying trips to Temple and their grandchildren’s many events. Her family was her greatest joy.
Jane loved music. She grew up singing and going to dances with her family. If she heard a song she liked, she’d say “turn it up!” She and Joe Lee were members of First Methodist Church Cameron and sang in the choir more than 50 years, especially enjoying the cantatas and the friendships they made.
Survivors include:
Sons: Gerry Heitman of Cameron, and Mark Heitman (Dawn), of Temple
Daughters: Sheri Huffstetler of Cypress, and Lisa Payne (Steven), of Clifton.
Grandchildren: Kelli Kearney (Quinn), Chelsea McLeod (Matthew), Jackson Huffstetler, Jared Huffstetler, Ian Heitman, Seth Payne and Jonah Payne; great-grandchildren, Mason Kearney and Layton Kearney; sister Carolyn Story of Milano and sister Jeanette Kerr of Nederland.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joe Lee; her parents and brother, Jimmy Belt.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Cameron First Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Green-Patterson Funeral Home, Cameron, Texas. Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary