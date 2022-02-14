BELTON — Services for Leonard W. Hargrove, 89, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Interment will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Hargrove died Saturday, Feb. 12.
He was born March 9, 1932, near Temple to J.H. and Roxie Hargrove. He grew up in Oscar and Heidenheimer on their family farm. He graduated from Academy High School in 1950. He married Anna Sue Barnes from Taylor’s Valley on July 19, 1951. He was in the National Guard for two years, and played semi-pro baseball in the Cen-Tex Baseball League for four years. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for about 35 years, retiring as a supervisor. He lived in Belton most of his adult life. He coached youth league baseball. After retiring from the railroad, they bought a farm in Wilson Valley near Little River-Academy, where he raised cattle and was a gardener. He was an a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church for about 70 years, serving as a deacon, church treasurer and Sunday School teacher.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, William L. “Bill” Hargrove of Salado and Bryan L. Hargrove of Midland; a daughter, Sheri A. Yerrington of Georgetown; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.