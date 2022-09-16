Travis Dean Green
Travis Dean Green, age 37, of Lott passed from this life during the late morning hours of Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at his home. He was born on the 4th day of December 1984 in Thayer, Kansas to parents Alan Dean and Rhonda Lynn (Lowe) Green.
Travis completed his education in Thayer, KS before moving to Texas. He was a resident of Lott for over 10 years before his passing. Travis made his career as a welder for many years; most recently he had worked in Hewitt at Industrial Rigging Services. He was a Baptist and knew of his eternal home in heaven once his time here on earth was complete. On October 8th, 2020, Travis married the love of his life, Debbie O’Mary, in Oklahoma. Travis loved two things more than anything: working on the farm with his wife, Debbie, and welding. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Travis leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Debbie Green of Lott, his parents Alan and Rhonda Green of Kansas, sister Kay Dickey and husband Ben of Kansas as well as his beloved great-granddaughter River Scarlett.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2 o’clock p.m. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Friday evening between the hours of 5 and 8 o’clock p.m.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Malcik, Monty Burgess, Jimmy Lynch, Kevin Swink, Bubba Nelson Krummnow and Dakota Cook.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements
Paid Obituary