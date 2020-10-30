Services for Milton Ray Lentz, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Christian Church in Temple with the Rev. Mike Snell officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Lentz died Tuesday, Oct. 27, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 23, l936, in Austin to Walter Monroe and Alma Venita Rush Lentz. He was a high school graduate. He married Jerrie in 1969. He was a design engineer. In 1995, he moved to North Texas and started Lentz Equipment Company. He was a member of First Christian Church in Temple; the Sons of the American Revolution; the Sons of the Republic of Texas; and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelley Rosier; and a son, Scott Kippenbrock.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Mike Lentz; four daughters, Brenda Barrett, Cherie Spivey, Marci Delaney and Lisa Pope; two sisters, Ann Masters and Ellen Davis; 15 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.