BELTON — Services for Henry Anchando, 70, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Anchando died Sunday, Aug. 2, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Sept. 1, 1949, in Roscoe to Frank Sr. and Manuela Castillo Anchando. He served in the U.S. Army. He was an occupational therapist.
He was preceded in death by a son, Francisco Anchando.
Survivors include a son, Andre Anchando; two brothers, Paul Anchando and Jesse Anchando; and four sisters, Jane, Francis, Pauline and Mary.