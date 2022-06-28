Wallace Martin Biskup, Sr., age 86, of Troy, Texas passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born on January 20, 1936 in Buckholts, Texas, the son of James and Vallie Biskup.
Wallace was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and servant of the Lord all of his life. We are confident that he has heard from his Savior, “Well done, good and faithful servant!”
Wallace is survived by Barbara, his wife of 59 years; Debbie Carter and husband Jeff of Cape Cod, MA; Audra Burtch and husband Mark of Austin; and Wallace M. Biskup, Jr. and wife Jodi of Seaton; 5 grandchildren —Tyler Biskup and wife Mandie, Rebecca, Zach, and Sydney Burtch, and Abbey Todesco and husband Tyler. He is also survived by his brother Joseph “Buddy” Biskup and wife Joyce of Buckholts and a sister Barbara Jean Folks of Florida. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Minnie Simcik, and brothers Lawrence and James Graves.
Wallace graduated from Temple High School in 1954. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Sunday school director for many years. Wallace owned and operated Biskup Blacksmith and Welding in Seaton, Texas until he retired in 2013; served his country in the Army National Guard; was a volunteer firefighter with the Troy Fire Department; worked with Elm Creek Water Shed District; served on the Board of Directors for Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District of Bell County; was a Councilmen for the City of Troy; filled in as a Judge in Troy; and was a member of the former Woodmen of the World (currently Woodman Life).
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (www.michaeljfox.org) would be appreciated.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, Temple EMS, Baylor S&W and their Hospice caregivers.
Visitation services are Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, TX. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00am at First Baptist Church in Troy, followed by a burial at Roberts Cemetery in Troy.