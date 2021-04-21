Services for Edgar “Ed” Lewis, 77, of Gatesville will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hewitt-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Lewis died Tuesday, April 13.
He was born Oct. 9, 1943, in Fayetteville, N.C., to H.B West and Annie Laura Johnson-West. He moved to Henderson, Ky. He retired after 49 years with Pittsburg Tank and Tower serving as a supervisor. In 1990 he moved to Central Texas to build the water tower at Central Texas College. He married Linda Ross-Ward on June 1, 1990 at Little River Baptist Church in Little River-Academy.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Michael Lewis of Henderson; two daughters, Mistie Reid of Salado and Mandy Ward-Keller of Gatesville; two brothers, Chester Lewis and Jimmy West, both of North Carolina; two sisters, Billy Jo Strickland of North Carolina and Jeanie Grabowski of Houston; five grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.