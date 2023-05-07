Jerry Lee Roberts
Jerry Lee Roberts went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after struggling with heart disease and dementia for several years. He was born on June 21, 1945 in Belton to LeRoy Richard (Dick) Roberts and Minnie Ray Weaks Roberts Andrews. He married Carolyn Kemp on October 3, 1964 in Belton.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years; daughter, Shelley Roberts Cheatham of Salado; daughter-in-law, Shelley Loven Roberts of Cedar Park; five grandchildren, Barton (Crystal) Cheatham of Hutto; Bethany (Stanley) Yoder of Cartersville, GA; Lainee, Tess, and Reed Roberts of Cedar Park; and extended family, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leroy and Jean Kemp of Belton; nephews Mark (Annette) Kemp of Copperas Cove; Tim (Donna) Kemp of Belton, Paul (Cindie) Kemp of Cedar Park; sister-in-law Betty Kemp of Temple; sister-in-law Nelda Roberts of Temple; nephews, Dale (Kim) Roberts of Hewitt, Mike (Renay) Roberts of Frisco; and niece Melissa Roberts of Wylie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Roberts; three brothers Clifford, Otis and Eddie Roberts; and sister-in-laws Doris Kemp and Joyce Kemp of Belton.
Jerry grew up and attended schools in Belton and was a member of the Belton High School Class of 1963. He worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for thirty years as a Conductor, retiring in 2000, and was a realtor with Century 21 in Belton and First Texas in Salado for many years.
In his healthier years Jerry was an avid golfer. His home course for many years was Mill Creek Golf Course in Salado, but he had fond memories of playing at Leon Valley and other local courses. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends with most trips including at least one round of golf. Jerry had his favorite sports teams which he followed faithfully, and loved wearing a logo cap or shirt just to get comments, positive or negative. In recent years, with his declining health, he had developed a renewed interest in old western television series, especially Gunsmoke, and knew the lines in many episodes.
In 1981, Jerry turned his life over to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and he loved sharing his testimony and faith with others. He was involved with the Bill Glass Prison Ministry and the Jesus Acts in Inmates’ Lives (J.A.I.L.) Ministry in Belton. He visited local jails and many prisons throughout Texas and out of state sharing the gospel with inmates. He was also very involved in his local churches, First Baptist Church Belton and First Baptist Church Salado serving as deacon, and had a special interest in men’s ministry. One of his favorite Bible verses was “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” Proverbs 27:17 (NIV).
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., May 13, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Belton. A time of visitation is scheduled for 5:00-7:00 pm, May 12 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
The family wishes to thank the many providers at Baylor Scott and White Health (some now retired) who cared for Jerry during his illnesses, and Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional care in the last few days. He was truly blessed to have such excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the J.A.I.L. Ministry, 211 E. Central Avenue, Belton, TX 76513, or a local church or charity of choice.
