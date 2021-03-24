CAMERON — Services for Martha Jo Schigut, 88, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cameron Church of Christ.
Mrs. Schigut died Friday, March 19, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Jan. 28, 1933, in Lenard to Lewis and Irene Rector Schigut. She married John Schigut on June 3, 1950. She retired as owner and operator of Schigut’s Department Store.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 7, 2000.
Survivors include two sons, Stanley Schigut of Cameron and William Dale Schigut of Morgan’s Point Resort; a sister, Joyce Bickers of San Antonio; two step- grandchildren; and a step-great-grandchild
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.