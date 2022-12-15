Services for Bridgett Troup Haskins, 58, of Temple, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wanda Nichols.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Haskins died Friday, Dec. 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 27, 1954 to Thomas Carson Sr and Tommie Brooks Troup in Temple. She attended Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va. She married Phillip Haskins Sr. She worked as crew chief, cashier and cook at McDonalds.
Survivors include her husband; father; three sons, Phillip Haskins Jr, Rico Troup, and Tony Troup, all of Temple; a daughter, Chante’ Troup of Temple; two brothers, Reginald David, and Thomas Carson Jr., both of Temple; several grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.