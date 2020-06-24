Mattie Lynn Elliott
Mattie Lynn Elliott, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went to be with the Lord, Friday, June 19, 2020, at 12:28pm. She was 91 years old. A family graveside service and burial will be held at Moffat Cemetery in Moffat, Texas at 10:00am, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Pastor Paul Thompson of the First Church of the Nazarene in Temple will officiate.
Mattie was born in Belton on September 3, 1928, to Charles Edward Reed and Mattie Hermina Reed. She was raised in Whitehall and attended Moody High School. Mattie married Roe Olen Elliott in Temple in 1946. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone for 40 years and retired in 1986. She opened a floral business in 1986 and sold it in 1991. She also worked for Scott & White Healthcare for 20 years and retired in 2011. She had been a member of First Church of the Nazarene of Temple since 1958.
She is preceded in death by
her parents and husband. Survivors include her son Donald Ray Elliott and his wife Dorothy of Salado, one grandson, Donald Wayne Elliott of Temple, and three great-grandchildren, Dalton, Shelby, and Sophie.
Special thanks to Creekside Terrace Skilled Nursing Center in Belton and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Temple for their professionalism and personal care.
