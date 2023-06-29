Services for Allison Elizabeth Cummings, 52, of Austin will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Cummings died Monday, June 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 9, 1970, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert V. Cummings and Martha C. Knight. She graduated from Temple High School in 1989 and attended Texas Tech University. She worked as an investigator for the state of Texas Children Protective Services for more than 15 years.
Survivors include both of her parents and her stepmother, Susan Cummings; a sister, Lauren Wickstead; and a brother, Corbett Cummings.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.