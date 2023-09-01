Services for Gregory “Donnie” Christian, 68, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ with Bishop Shelton Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Christian died Wednesday, Aug. 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1954, in Temple to Willie V. Overton Christian and Ray Dell Christian. He attended Temple High School and lived in Temple his entire life. He was a Christian. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Lexington from 1973 to 1977. He worked for Belco as a truck driver for more than 20 years. He married Karon Smith in 1986 in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dalvickio Mayes.
Survivors include his wife of Houston; three daughters, Renee Dilworth of Houston, Shaquila Christian of Waco and Jacqueline Christian of Cypress; six sons, Cornelius Green of Temple, Donovan Dilworth Sr. of Houston, Dalronshay Mayes of Killeen, David Christian, Cardell Christian of Dallas, and Donte Garner of New York; a sister, Towanner Lewis of Killeen; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.