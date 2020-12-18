Services for Benita Luna Carrizales, 89, of Temple will be 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Carrizales died Monday, Dec. 14, at her residence
She was born March 21, 1931, in Belton to Gerado and Marta Luna. She married Daniel Carrizales Sr. on Nov. 11, 1964, in Matamoros, Mexico. She was a seamstress and baker. She was Catholic.
She was preceded in death by a son, Juan Luna Carrizales; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Miguel Macias from El Paso and Daniel Carrizales of Katy; two daughters, Angelita Gloria from Rogers and Teresa Huggins from Temple; a sister, Senoreina Kelsey; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.