Chase Stafford Norman
Chase Stafford Norman, age 37 of Frisco, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Chase was born on January 13, 1983 in Waco, Texas to Charles Wayne Norman and Katherine Marlin Norman (Hinds).
Chase is survived by his wife, Tara Norman; mother, Katherine Hinds; siblings, Cameron Garrett, Daniella Norman and Liam Lehman; step-mother, Desiree Norman; grandmother, Mattie Norman; aunts, Nancy Norman, Laura Das, Karen Lawrence; uncle, Michael Marlin; cousins, Amanda Acosta, Michael Acosta,
Kenneth Brandt Marlin, Marlie Casilhas, Nicholas Das, M. Alex Marlin Litton, Gabrielle Das, Joseph Lawrence, Olivia Das; and many extended family members.
Chase grew up in Belton, then moved to Plano, Texas at age 15 and graduated from Plano West Senior High School in 2001. In 2013, he graduated from SMU Cox School of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Dallas, Texas. For the last several years he has worked as a Target Marketing Specialist with Creative Advertising. Chase met his soulmate, Tara, at age 15 in Belton and after high school they reunited and married on September 10, 2016. First love, last love. Chase was a kind, caring, fun-loving person whose smile and laugh was infectious.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Norman; grandfather, Stafford Norman; uncle, Kenneth Norman; aunt,
Glenda Norman; and grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Jane Marlin.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church Belton in the original chapel. Guests are asked to enter through the South Entrance near Parking Lot A. Facemasks are required.
