William Arthur Mason
August 6,1930 –
October 8, 2022
William Arthur Mason (“Arthur”) of Bartlett, Texas, aged 92, passed away on October 8, 2022 after a short illness.
Arthur was born on August 6, 1930 on a small farm near Bartlett, TX, to Narrie A. and Pearl Ponder Mason. He grew up in Bartlett, graduating Bartlett High School in 1948. He attended the University of Texas at Austin before returning to Bartlett to work on his father’s Hereford cattle ranch. In November 1954, he joined the State of Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission (later renamed the Texas Liquor Control Board) as an inspector, then a supervisor, and finally as an assistant chief for enforcement for the state agency.
On May 10, 1956, he married Sandra Rogers Mason, with whom he had many happy years, raising two sons and sharing many wonderful life experiences.
Arthur became manager of a large poultry farm and cattle ranch near Georgetown, TX, which later expanded with the opening of a commercial egg farm and hog farm. Shortly afterwards, he and his family moved from Austin to Pflugerville, TX. In 1979, Arthur was recruited to the Texas Department of Agriculture by the then- Agriculture Commissioner, where he stayed until he officially retired from state government in 1992. In 1990, he returned to Bartlett and started his pride and joy, a small turkey farm, which later grew to a 250,000-turkey operation. He also served on the Bartlett City Council for 14 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; his parents, Narrie and Pearl Mason; and brother, Everett. He is survived by his sons, Jim (Jed) and Scott; daughter, -Teresa Blue (Bo); granddaughters, Sarah Jones (Cody) and Katie Berry (Steven); great-grandchildren, Madison, Carley, Logan and Georgia; and nephew, Mitch (Jackie), as well as many friends.
A visitation for William will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Goodnight Funeral Home, Bartlett, Texas. A funeral service will occur Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Goodnight Funeral Home.
William will be laid to rest in Bartlett City Cemetery, Bartlett, TX.
Paid Obituary