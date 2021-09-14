BELTON — Services for Barbara A. Beighle, 57, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Beighle died Sunday, Sept. 5, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 30, 1964, to Don and Jo Franks in Munich, Germany. She was a day care teacher for 13 years and also worked for Belton ISD for 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Beighle.
Survivors include two sons, Rusty Bupp and Michael Beighle; two daughters, Samantha Davis and Amber Jo Mason; her parents; three brothers, James Douglas Franks, James David Franks and Todd Franks; a sister, Amy Lambson; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.