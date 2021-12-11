BELTON — Services for Harold Gene Morgan, 78, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Morgan died Friday, Dec. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 15, 1943, in Belton to James Floyd Morgan and Ruby Lucille Ray. He graduated from Belton High School in 1961. He married Frances Veronica “Bonnie” Brock on Dec. 17, 1992, in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Steven Morgan of Belton; a stepson, Donald Baggerly of Montgomery; a stepdaughter, Colleen Dittmer of Belton; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.