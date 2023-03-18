BELTON — Services for Joyce Katherine Campbell, 82, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Church of Harker Heights.
Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Salado.
Mrs. Campbell died Tuesday, March 14, at her residence.
She was born July 3, 1940, to David and Stella Jackson Goad of Salado. She was a member of First Church of Harker Heights.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin Brooks, and her second husband, Ronald Campbell.
Survivors include two sons, Curtis Brooks and Marvin Brooks; a daughter, Balinda Wheeler; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.