Services for Ninfa Velazquez Cruz, 58, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with Amado Ramoz officiating.
Ms. Cruz died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 10, 1961, in Mexico to Emelio Velazquez and Estroberta Cruz. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include a son, Jose of Marlin; six daughters, Rocio of Troy, and Imelda, Heriberta, Mary, Ana and Gisel, all of Temple; 16 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.