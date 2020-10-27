ROSEBUD — Services for Alois John Jansing, 85, of Westphalia will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Westphalia Parish Hall with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mr. Jansing died Saturday, Oct. 24, at a Temple nursing center.
He was born Nov. 12, 1934, in Westphalia to Frank and Clara Roessler Jansing. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a farmer. He worked for the Westphalia Market. He was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.