ROCKDALE — Services for Dennis Brooks Jr., 58, of Dean and formerly of Rockdale will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at New Jerusalem Christian Center in Rockdale.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
ROCKDALE — Services for Dennis Brooks Jr., 58, of Dean and formerly of Rockdale will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at New Jerusalem Christian Center in Rockdale.
Mr. Brooks Jr. died Monday, Sept. 26 in Wichita Falls.
He was born August 26, 1964, in Cameron to Dennis Brooks Sr., and Clara Clark-Brooks. He graduated from Rockdale ISD. He was a member of New Jerusalem Interdenominational Church, on the kitchen committee. He worked at Alcoa, Rockdale ISD, Manor ISD, the Georgetown Post Office, Sho’ Nuff Soul Food Diner and the Sealed Air Corporation. He married Linda Wozencroft on July 4, 1869 in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Briatney Brooks of Killeen, Noah Brooks-Elliot of Battle Creek, Mich.; a son, Denis Lee Brooks III of Washington, D.C.; four grandchildren; his parents; three brothers, Terence Brooks of Ardmore, Okla., Tony Brooks of Rockdale, and Donny Brooks of Colleyville.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.