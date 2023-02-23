Services for Margaret Theodora Wolf Fuhrmann, 93, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett.
Services for Margaret Theodora Wolf Fuhrmann, 93, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett.
Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Fuhrmann died Sunday, Feb. 19, at a local healthcare center.
She was born Dec. 12, 1929, to Fred and Dora Wolf in Bartlett. She graduated from Cuero High School and Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. She worked as a teacher and superintendent. She married Leroy Fuhrmann on Oct. 1, 1950, in Cuero.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Susan Powell, Rhonda Fuhrmann, and Sheila Chilton; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Lutheran University Development Office, 1000 W. Court, Seguin, TX 78155.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.