Services for Minnie M. Simcik, 79, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Simcik died Saturday, March 14, at a Temple living center.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: March 15, 2020 @ 6:21 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.