No services are planned for Larry Booker Sr., 64, of Temple.
Mr. Booker died Sunday, Nov. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 14, 1956, in Temple to LC and Johnie Mae Booker. He graduated from Temple High School. He married Sheila Marie Diaz on Jan. 20, 1983. He was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three sons, Larry Booker Jr. and Elijah Booker, both of Temple, and Tanner Booker of Arlington; three brothers, LC Booker Jr. of California, and Euell Booker and Bobby Ray Booker, both of Temple; three sisters, Jerline Singleton and Jewell Slider, both of Temple, and Debra Ray Booker of Atlanta; and 12 grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.