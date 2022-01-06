Services for George Waskow Jr., 94, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be held at a later date in Dyess Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Waskow died Wednesday, Dec. 29, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Belton to Josie Ann Atkins Waskow and George Carl Waskow Sr. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1946. He served in the Army Air Force and was a World War II veteran. He married Pamela Joyce Bullock on April 15, 1976. He owned Waskow Appliance in Temple for more than 60 years and retired in 2018. He was a member of Academy Baptist Church, where he served as a past treasurer. He also attended Heights Baptist Church, and Dyess Grove Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a member of the DAV.
Survivors include his wife; five sons, Daniel Waskow of Bryan, Steve Waskow of Kingwood, Douglas Waskow and Gary Waskow, both of Sparks, and Trey Waskow of Temple; a daughter, Patty Waskow of Temple; a brother, Henry Waskow of Temple; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ILOF.com under the Mr. Waskow campaign to help with funeral services and headstone fund.