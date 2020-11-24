Gloria Conn Allen of Temple passed away on November 20, 2020, at the age of 70. Gloria was born November 13, 1950, in Temple, TX to Hermina and Gordon Conn. Gloria was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, and aunt. She attended Temple High School and Temple Junior College. Gloria worked several years for Dr. Ballard, DDS and retired from Temple Independent School District where she worked for over 30 years. Gloria married Tim Allen in October 1976 and they had one daughter, Ashley. Gloria will be remembered by all who knew her for her beautiful smile and her loving and gentle spirit.
Gloria was proceeded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband Tim, her daughter Ashley Shoemaker, her son-in-law Luke Shoemaker, her grand-children Piper and Barron Shoemaker. She was a loving sister and is survived by her siblings, Ronald Conn of Temple, Linda Ferrara of Allen, and Robert Conn of Grand Prairie.
There will be a viewing at Scanio-Harper in Temple, TX on Tuesday, November 24 starting at noon. Visitors are welcome to visit Gloria and leave messages, but the family will not be present due to the COVID restrictions. A private, family graveside service will be held at the Oenaville Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Texas Children’s Hospital at give.texaschildrens.org.
