A Mass of Christian Burial for Susie Sisneroz, 73, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Sisneroz died Saturday, July 11, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Davilla to Raymond and Eva Granado Alexander. She attended school in Rogers. She married Andrew Sisneroz on Sept. 13, 1964 and moved to Temple in 1990. She worked for Temple Products; Wood Art; and worked in environmental services at Scott & White hospital.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Michael Sisneroz of Temple and Andrew Sisneroz Jr. and Christopher Sisneroz, both of Rogers; a daughter, Melissa Sisneroz of Temple; four brothers, John Alexander of Rogers and Ricky Alexander, Robert Alexander and Joe Alexander, all of Temple; two sisters, Linda Villarreal and Alice McFaline, both of Temple; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.