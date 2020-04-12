BELTON — Services for Johnnie Ellison, 84, of Belton will be private.
Mrs. Ellison died Saturday, April 11, at a Belton care facility.
She was born April 13, 1935, in Belton to J.D. “Dock” and Rena Grace Johnson. She attended an Armstrong school. She married L.H. Ellison in 1987. She worked for Scott & White.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jerry King.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Teresa Kelley of Belton; a sister, Mary Wilhite of Belton; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.