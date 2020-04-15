BELTON — Services for Billy Jearold “B.J.” Stanley, 88, of Belton will be private.
Public services will be at a later date.
Mr. Stanley died Friday, April 10.
He was born Feb. 6, 1932, in Jayton to Bill Stanley and Gladys Cobbs. He was a Korean War veteran. He had been sheriff of Kent County. He moved to Belton in 1972. He married Marilyn Moses on July 4, 1972. They owned and operated Belton Mobile Home for more than 20 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Stanley of Belton; three stepdaughters, Karen Eicher of Indianapolis, Ind., Pam Faust of Dallas and Shelly Moses of Atlanta, Ga.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Stanley; his second wife; and a son, Mitchell Stanley.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.