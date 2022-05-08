Fannie Mae Hill
Services for Fannie Mae Hill, 92, of Salado, will be 10 am Tuesday, May 10, at the Church of Christ in Salado, Texas with Joe Keys officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Mrs. Hill passed away Wednesday, May 4, at a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Hill was born October 1, 1929, in Bell County to Leslie L. Vann and Ora V. Carpenter Vann. She graduated from Lampasas High School and married Louis Alvin Hill.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, Leslie and Ora Vann; her husband, Louis Hill; and four brothers, Lynn Vann, Johnny Vann, Dale Vann, and Lee Vann.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her daughter, Lynda Harris and husband Russ; two sons, Marvin Hill and wife, Glenda, and Henry Hill; a brother, Vaughn Vann; two sisters-in-law, Faydell Vann ad Lynett Vann; two granddaughters, Sherry Graham and Nichole Dockray; a grandson, Anthony Hill; three great-grandsons, Colton Dockray, Caleb Dockray, and Cade Dockray; twelve nephews and nieces; and multiple great-nephews and nieces.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jackie Burson, Anthony Hill, Calvin Dockray, Colton Dockray, Caleb Dockray, Weldon Thorton, and Tim Brown.
Visitation will be 5 – 7 pm, Monday, May 9, at Harper Talasek Funeral Home, Belton.The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff of TLC East for their care and compassion.