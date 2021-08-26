Dale Lee Reynolds
Dale Lee Reynolds, age 84 of Troy, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at home. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in Oenaville Cemetery.
Dale was born on April 12, 1937 to Andrew and Bertha Reynolds in Grafton, Illinois. He was a truck driver for Downing Transportation and JB Hunt trucking companies. He was a kind man that would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. Dale was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cecile Reynolds; siblings, Nellie Brown, Fern Miller, Clifford Reynolds, Helen Henry, Cora Cole, Irene Knight, Francis Reynolds, and Norma Guillory; and grandson, Derek Giroux.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his daughters, Cindy Smith and Linda Roby; sons, John Reynolds, Roger Reynolds, Billy Reynolds, and Shawn Seymour; 10 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; and his brother, Ray Miller.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, August 27, 2021 at the funeral home.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Interim Hospice for their help through this difficult time, and to Nurse Tami and Robin Jackson for their love and kindness while caring for Dale.
