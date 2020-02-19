ROCKDALE — Services for Nathan Eugene Rowland, 41, of Taylor will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Tenth Street United Methodist Church in Taylor with Dr. Travis L. Summerlin officiating.
Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Rowland died Wednesday, Feb. 12.
He was born Jan. 19, 1979, in Taylor to Paul Eugene and Vickie Frase Rowland.
He was a 1997 graduate of Taylor High School. He was formerly an investigator and police officer. He recently began pursuing a career as a licensed home inspector.
Survivors include a son, Mason Eugene Rowland; a daughter, Megan Ross Rowland of Hutto; two sisters, Salina Towery of Thorndale and Mendy Wallin of Thrall; his parents of Thrall;and grandmother, Laverne Frase of Noack.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.