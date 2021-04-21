ROSEBUD — Services for Dane Lawrence DeShazo, 60, of Houston will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud with the Rev. Phil Shuler officiating.
Mr. DeShazo died Monday, April 19, at a Houston hospital.
He was born Sept. 2, 1960, in Pasadena to Dan and Sharon Denton DeShazo. He lived most of his life in Houston. He married Hyang Sun Yi on July 25, 1986. He served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm. He worked as a boat captain for Central Boat Rentals.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Nancy Sun DeShazo and Danielle Sun DeShazo, both of Houston; his father and mother of San Antonio; and a sister, Denise Kazzorowski of San Antonio.
Visitation will be 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.