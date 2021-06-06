BELTON — Services for Tom Dossey, 90, of Rosebud are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Dossey died Friday, June 4, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: June 7, 2021 @ 7:39 am
