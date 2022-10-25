Services for Barbara Lea Loring, 96, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Loring died Sunday, Oct. 16, at a Belton nursing facility.
She was born Jan. 3, 1926, in Liverpool, England, to Richard and Ethel Lea. During World War II she volunteered to serve as a Land Girl in the Land Army, and received a medal from the U.K. Prime Minister. She married Harold Osborne Parry on May 1, 1947. She married Stanley Loring in 1996.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara S. Chandler Hudgens; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.