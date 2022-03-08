ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Diana Isabella Davis, 76, of Rockdale.
Mrs. Davis died Saturday, March 5, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born June 27, 1945, in East Chicago, Ind., to Jack and Sophie Arrigo Buono. She married Arthur Davis on June 8, 1971, in Cedar Lake, Ind. She worked as a restaurant general manager.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; two daughters, Tresa Frazier of Porter and Trelsa Davis of Rockdale; a son, Arthur Davis Jr. of Houston; two brothers, Ronald Buono and Michael Buono, both of Indiana; and seven grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.