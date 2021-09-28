BELTON — Services for Deborah L. Johnson, 55, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hilliard Ranch in Buckholts in conjunction with services for her father Roger Peters, who died on Aug. 30.
Johnson died on Friday, Sept. 24 at a local hospital.
She was born on July 5, 1966, in Missouri to Roger and Vera Peters. She worked as Bell County dispatcher for several years and for the Bell County Clerk’s office.
Survivors include three sons, Bradley Smith of Belton, Cody Smith of Gatesville, and Tyler Zoller of California; a daughter, Alyssia Zoller of Georgia; and five grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.