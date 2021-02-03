BELTON — Services for Joe Lynn Humphrey, 80, of Belton will 2 p.m. Friday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Humphrey died Monday, Feb. 1, at a local nursing facility.
He was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Killeen to Tommie and Ruby Humphrey. He attended school in Belton. He married Lorene Dunlap on Dec. 24, 1972. He worked in the automotive, trucking and construction industries. He was a member of Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Donna Humphrey Osborne of Belton; three sisters, Pat Reynolds and Linda Wharton, both of Belton, and Dean Evans of Salado; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keys Valley Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.