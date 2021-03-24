Services for Yolanda Annette “Eyes” Marshall, 40, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Bryant Ward officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. Marshall died Friday, March 12, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 30, 1980, in Dallas to John Knox and Lena Mae Marshall Johnson. She attended Temple High School, Temple College, and received a certification as a dental assistant from Vista College in Killeen. She worked for E.R. Carpenter in Temple, and was currently working as a dental assistant.
Survivors include a brother, Quincy Marshall of Temple; two sisters, Ra’Quinta Marshall of Temple and Unique Peoples of College Station; her mother of Temple; and grandparents, Mark and Martha Knox Sr. of Morningsport, La.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.