William Lloyd Carter, 90, of Temple died Friday, June 30, at a Temple care center.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Tim Rudolph officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Carter was born June 18, 1933, in Cleburne to W.A.J. Carter and Lillian Samples. He married Melba Jean Baird on June 9, 1961, and she preceded him in death on June 8, 2021. He served in the Army in Greece and Turkey. He graduated from Temple High School. He graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor of business degree. He worked in accounting with Shell Oil Co. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Jean Everett of Clute and Vicki Lee Halfmann of Temple; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor University Hankamer School of Business Endowed Scholarship Fund, 1621 S Third St., Waco, TX 76706.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.