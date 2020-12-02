BELTON — Services for Michael Patrick Lynn, 65, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lynn died Nov. 23 at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 3, 1955, in Japan to Yukie and Wilmer Lynn. He married Jill Kemp on Dec. 30, 1978, in Corpus Christi. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Air Force. He also was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 57.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two daughters, Natasha Allee of Livingston and Adrienne Lynn of Belton; a brother, Robert Lynn of Houston; a sister, Marjorie Lynn of Louisiana; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.