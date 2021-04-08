CAMERON — Services for George Corona, 72, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with the Rev. Barry Cuba officiating.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Corona died Tuesday, April 6, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Cameron to Guadalupe and Pauline Cantu Corona. He married Adela Vargas. He worked at Memphis Compress in Memphis, then Style Homes in Cameron before working for the Santa Fe Railroad.
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Irma Lopez of Taylor, Lucinda Morales of Harker Heights, Veronica Corona of Corpus Christi and Laura Corona of Cameron; three brothers, Damon Corona and Guadalupe Corona, both of Cameron, and David Corona of Little River-Academy; a sister, Lucy Corona Lansford of Cameron; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron.