Marie Harvey Moore O’Neal passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2 PM at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, Texas. Burial will be in the family plot at North Belton Cemetery.
Marie was born November 27, 1941 in Belton to James Harvey and Prudie Hoover Harvey. She was raised in Belton, Texas and later settled in Temple, Texas.
Marie graduated from Belton High School in 1960. During which she was an avid football fan and football sweetheart her senior year. Marie was an officer and/or member of various clubs such as, National Honor Society, Science Club, Future Homemakers of America, Student Leaders Club, and Student Council. She also played tennis, volleyball, softball, and speedball.
During her school years Marie had many good friends that included Jimmie Nell Daniels and Lou Titlow Miller just to name a few.
Marie was very active in Altrusa International of Temple, Texas serving on a multitude of committees specifically for the Taste of the Holidays and Caring Ball. She also was a member of the Chamber of Commerce for 15+ years and served as a Red Coat Ambassador for many years. Marie was very active with Elks Lodge #138 in Temple and served multiple years as district president of the Does until the passing of Nick Moore, Sr.
Marie was a Baptist and a proud lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. She loved her cats, Scarlett, Callie, and Savannah almost as much as she loved her husband Tom. Jamaica was her favorite destination where she loved to soak in the sun and stick her toes in the sand. Marie loved shopping trips with Amberlyn and the “girls” as well as eating oysters with an excellent Bloody Mary. She was born on Thanksgiving and loved to have a big meal each year celebrating with family and friends, and her collection of turkeys. Most of all Marie dearly loved people and the community she served.
Marie recently retired from Cornerstone Gardens as the marketing director. Prior to working there she was employed by King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple as a community relations coordinator within the marketing department and named Employee of the Year for 2004-2005. She also worked at Temple Products as a purchasing agent and Griggs Equipment Company as a secretary.
Marie is survived by her loving and dutiful husband, Tom O’Neal and her son Nicholas A. Moore, Jr of Temple, Texas and stepdaughter Gina O’Neal of Ft. Worth, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amberlyn May Russell and Sara Faye Davis, great-grandchildren, Kadin Ray Snyder and Koltin Wayne Snyder, and several nieces and nephews who mostly live in Holland, Texas.
Marie’s mother Prudie Hoover Harvey and father James Harvey preceded her in death, as did her first husband Nicholas A. Moore, Sr. Both her beloved daughter, Vicky Marie Moore Peacock and grandson, Ethan Gregg Phillips also preceded her in death.
Memorials can be made to the Foundation of Sarcoidosis Research, 1820 W. Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614 or the Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B Elliot Dr., Temple, TX 76501. The family wanted to send a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Baylor Scott & White Hospital for taking excellent care of our Marie.
Her visitation will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, Texas.