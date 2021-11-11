Ruby V Davee, age 96, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 in her Temple home. She was surrounded by her family in her final hours. Ruby was born on May 25, 1925 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She lived in numerous states, before making Texas her final home in 1964.
A visitation will take place on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, TX 76504.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00pm at the funeral home followed by a burial at McDowell Cemetery in Belton, TX.
Ruby was the matriarch of her beloved family, who cherished her dearly. She was a selfless, strong and amazing woman, who would do anything for anyone in need. She showed her family how to love unconditionally, and was more than willing to share that love with everyone who came into their lives. To her family, she was the stable, consistent, supportive grandmother that they could always rely on, and was blessed enough to see five generations. Ruby was a beautiful soul that always had a bright smile, a shoulder to lean on, and a humorous story to tell. She was always kind to her friends and loved ones, and made everyone feel welcome in her home. She never met a stranger, and was instantly loved by anyone she met. She was, and will always be the bedrock to her family, and everyone that was blessed enough to know her kindness and generosity and she will truly be missed by many.
She had several hobbies she passionately pursued; including reading, crafts, painting, spoon collecting, and genealogy and loved to travel. She had visited all 50 states, and several countries abroad. She enjoyed the Theater of Arts, attending numerous theater productions in her years. She was proud to have worked at the Temple Public Library for several years.
She is survived by two younger sisters, Viola Thies and Grace Gazaway of St. Louis, MO; one daughter, Judy C. Wilson of Cameron, TX. Five grandchildren, Dennis W. Hurley of Rogers, TX, Raymond L Hurley of Stone Mountain, GA, Larry W. Hurley of Temple, TX, Amber M. Davison of Temple, TX, Kelli N. Woolsey of Castle Rock, CO. Fourteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husband Henry Davee of Belton, TX, and her son, Daniel L. Miller of Temple, TX and grandson, Nathan S. Nabours of Temple, TX, as well as seven siblings, including her beloved sisters Helen Joyce of Paris, TX, and Dorothy Patterson of MO.
