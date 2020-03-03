BELTON — Services for Pete Wayland, 83, of San Antonio are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Wayland died Saturday, Feb. 29, in San Antonio.
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 6:48 pm
